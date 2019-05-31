63-year old student to sit for SSCE in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

A 63-year old student in Izon College of Delta community, Seribo Adelabu is preparing to sit for the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

A native of Bomadi community in Bomadi local government area of Delta state, he started his secondary school education at the age of 58 years after he was allegedly molested by his wife who described him as illiterate.

“I am preparing for my SSCE examination,it was not easy but very challenging and tough, I thank God for all, and those who encouraged me to go to school when my wife described me as error to her life, I want to thank Ijaw people for supporting me, I will read up to the university level,” Adelabu said.

He told our reporter that he survives by pushing wheelbarrow to convey goods for people. “I am still pushing my wheelbarrow to make ends meet and pay my school fees. I appeal to the state government to help me. I am still in need of help to enable me complete my studies. I want to study to the university level,” Adelabu further said.



Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

