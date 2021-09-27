61st Independence: YPP tasks FG on viable economy

The Young Progressive Party (YPP), has advised the Federal Government to strive towards creating a dynamic economy that would meet the diverse needs of Nigerians.

The party made the call on Monday in its manifesto released through its Media and Publicity Directorate, ahead of the nation’s 61st independence anniversary.

It called for a qualitative transformation of the economy and society to tackle the effect of poverty and under-development among the people.

“The enthronement of the Nigerian citizens is the prime resources of Nigeria and the creation of a dynamic economy to serve the peoples interest is key.

“The government needs to combine market forces through partnerships, solidarities and cooperation to produce goods and services for the benefits of all,” it stated.

The party noted that there was need to rebuild the society to provide basic needs, equal opportunities, access to self development and gainful employment for all citizens.

It urged the government to protect the lives and dignity of citizens by providing effective territorial security around the nation’s borders.

The party tasked the government on peoples oriented intervention programmes such as Integrated Rural Development Programmes; Rapid Industrial Growth, Excellence in Education, Science and Technology.

“The YPP advises the government to practice the principles of governance that lays emphasis on the social welfare of the people by improving the social justice system and granting equal opportunities for all.

“We advocate for the promotion of accountability by public office holders in order to restore and promote confidence in the government and its leadership.

“As the nation celebrates another year of independence in democracy, those in position of power should regard themselves as holding powers on trust for the people.

“The government should foster the preservation of the nation as a secular state, while guaranteeing freedom of religion and conscience,” it said.(NAN)

