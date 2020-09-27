60th Independence: Sanwo-Olu urges citizens to rededicate to nation’s unity

Share the news













Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday urged Nigerians to rededicate to the nation’s unity as the country attains 60th year of independence.

Sanwo-Olu gave the advice during the church service commemorating Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary at Chapel of Christ The Light Alausa, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his wife, Ibijoke, said that rededication to the unity of the country would ensure the progress of Nigeria.

He said that the fact that Nigeria remained as one in spite of the challenges faced in the past could only be attributed to the faithfulness and the mercy of the Almighty God.

According to him, the church service to commemorate six decades of the country’s independence as a nation is a time to express gratitude to God for all the favours He has granted the nation and people.

”As we join fellow compatriots across the nation to celebrate our nation’s Diamond Jubilee, it is my prayer that as Diamond signifies beauty, the Almighty God will beautify our lives as individuals, families, state and country.

”He will continue to guide, direct our path, lead us aright and release His manifold blessings upon us.

”I enjoin us to use this opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the unity of this nation and continue to live peacefully with one another in love.

”Let us support government policies and programmes aimed at moving our nation and state to greater height; remain steadfast; hopeful; focused; disciplined; and pray without ceasing (1Thessalonian 5:17),” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that government on its part would continue to deliver the dividends of democracy and remain focused on implementing the agenda for the growth, development, and prosperity of the citizens.

”At this point, let me appreciate all our fathers and mothers in the Lord for their ceaseless prayers which have been very beneficial to our nation and our state.

”The prayers of the saints availeth much. I have no doubt in my mind that as we cry unto God today for a healthier and promising future for our nation and our state, He will surely answer us.

”I enjoin us not to relent in our prayers to God to grant us total victory over the challenges we are experiencing presently, especially the novel COVID-19.

”We give glory to God for the improvement we are recording in terms of the decreasing numbers.

”We must however, continue to take personal responsibility for our health by observing all the guidelines and protocols including social distancing, use of face mask, regular hand washing among others,” the governor said.

Rev. Sam Aboyeji, General Overseer of FourSquare Gospel Church, called on Nigerians to show gratitude to God for all He had done in the past for Nigeria, especially during the critical times.

Aboyeji admonished Nigerians to humbly return to God for forgiveness of sin and wickedness so that the nation would experience peace and progress.

He also said that God’s promised restoration was total, extra and enduring, hence, Nigeria and Lagos State in particular should expect divine turnaround of the economy. (NAN)

