60th Anniversary: Nigerians score Buhari government high on implementation of 9-Point Agenda

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence, Nigerians have scored the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration high in rescuing the country from precipice of destruction.

A cross section of Nigerians in the Southwest states and Kwara assessed the administration based on its nine-point agenda.

They said that the government’s sincerity of purpose was evident in the giant strides of provision of infrastructure including roads, housing, rail system of transportation, schools and hospitals.

The respondents, however, urged the government to spend the remaining three years of the administration to tackle unemployment, revive the economy and combat insurgency and other security challenges facing the country.

Mr Abayomi Arabambi, the Chairman, Labour Party in Ogun, said that the priority areas as highlighted by the Buhari government had proved the focus and competence of the government in convincing the citizenry that it had sufficient and adequate ability to build a thriving and sustainable economy.