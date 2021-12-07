$60m oil well dispute: Halkin slams Senate with N10bn suit

December 7, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Anti-Graft, Featured, News, Oil & Gas 0



….as red chamber fights back with warrant of arrest

By Haruna Salami

The dispute between Hardy Oil Limited and Halkin Exploration and Production Ltd over Atala Marginal Oil Field ( 46), took another dimension Tuesday with the latter slamming the Senate with N10 billion suit .

is as the Senate through its committee on Ethics , Privileges and Public Petitions , threatened  issue warrant of arrest towards compelling the Managing Director of Halkin appear before it on petition against Halkin by Hardy Oil Ltd .

Hardy Oil had, in a petition filed against Halkin the Senate , alleged  that Atala Marginal Field ( 46) hitherto owned by it, was fraudulently sold Halkin by the now scrapped Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

The Senate had on the strength of the petition , mandated its committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, investigate the allegation.

The two oil firms, at the beginning of the investigative hearing by the Committee in October, appeared through their representatives, but Halkin in a surprise move, slammed the committee with N10 billion suit for discontinuance of the session.

Informing the Committee of Halkin’s litigation during Tuesday  session,  the Committee Chairman, Senator Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central), said a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), M.A. Mahmud, had written the Committee that his client, Halkin Exploration and Production Ltd , had gone court over oil well dispute.

“The SAN, in the letter, informed us that the Senate had been sued with the sum of N10 billion and that all issues relating the oil well, are be handled by the court of law.

to us is unacceptable because none of the disputing  parties was in court before petition was received by us upon which investigation commenced with attendance of the two parties.

“More disturbing is the fact that before the litigation, Halkin, in a letter dated 12th October, and signed by its MD, Mr Odogu, to appear before the Committee today with relevant documentation on acquisition of the oil well from DPR now Nigerian  Upstream Regulatory Commission (NURC) .

“Mr Odogu must appear at our next sitting, of which, warrant of arrest would be issued on him because nobody can stop the Senate from carrying out investigation brought before it as empowered by section 88 of the 1999  Constitution.

“The Clerk of committee will write the Halkin’s MD for a rescheduled appearance which must be honoured”, he said.

Angered by Halkin’s latest move, members of the committee like Senators James Manager, Uche Ekwunife , Smart Adeyemi , Sam Egwu, etc vowed to ensure continuation of the investigation at the next sitting .

Senator Adeyemi, in particular, said even if Halkin failed to appear at the next sitting, submissions should be taken from representatives of NURC and Hardy Oil for decisive resolution by the Committee.

Worried by the move by Halkin Exploration and Production Ltd on the disputed oil well, the Attorney to  Hardy Oil Ltd , Barrister Ike Onwu Chiluba, urged the committee to use all the legislative powers its disposal to prevent the  investigation  from being stalled.

Tags: , ,