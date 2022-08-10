60,000 tourists, devotees for Osun-Osogbo festival-Official

By Olajide Idowu

No fewer than 60,000 devotees and tourists are expected at the Grand Finale of Osun-Osogbo festival on Friday, the Curator and Site Manager of the Groove, Mr Adekunle Fatai, has said.

Fatai, who disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Osogbo, said necessary arrangements have been put in place for the success of the festival.

According to him, the festival is expected to attract about 50,000 to 60,000 visitors, adding that during COVID-19 pandemic, more than 40,000 visitors attended the festival.

Fatai said that the National Commission for Museum and Monuments (NCMM), which is in charge of taking care of the groove, had done the needful and the place is set for the grand finale.

“At the moment, all prominent and recognised hotels in Osogbo are fully booked by tourist, who are in the state for the festival.

“Some foreign tourists are also taking part at this year’s festival and we have made security arrangements for those that would be coming into the state for the event.” he said

He, however, stated that activities that would herald in the grand finale would be carried out tomorrow (Thursday) and that final public awareness would be carried out by the state government and NCMM.

“Osun State Government is still the host of the Osun-Osogbo festival and have not handed the hosting to anyone.

“By tomorrow, the state government will carryout ‘Osun Awareness Road show’, which would terminate at the Ata-Oja of Osogbo’s Palace.”

“The NCMM will equally be holding a colloquium on the festival, also at the palace of the Ata-Oja tomorrow too.” he said .

NAN reports that the festival is being organised as the annual sacrifice to the Osun River Goddess, a 600 year-old international heritage.(NAN)

