6,000 farmers benefit from N2.4bn Kebbi CARES programme – Official

By Ibrahim Bello

The Kebbi Coordinator of KB-CARES programme, Hajiya Rakayya Muhammad- Bawa, says over 6,000 farmers have so far benefitted from the N2.4 billion Federal Government agricultural programme to boost food security in the state.

Muhammad-Bawa made this known at the disbursement of social transfer and livelihood grants to beneficiaries in Aliero, Gwandu and Jega local government areas in Aliero.

“In order to assist our farmers and boost food production, N2.4 billion has been spent in the purchase of fertilizer to 6,000 farmers across the state under the programme.

“The programme which has the social transfer and livelihood grants was conceived to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic occasioned by the lock-downs during the pandemic.

“Portable drinking water has been provided under the programme in Arewa, Augie, Sakaba, Zuru, Danko/ Wasagu, Maiyama and Suru LGAs.

“Also 13 classrooms each were constructed for primary schools’ pupils in Ngaski, Yauri, Arewa, Augie and Kalgo LGAs, among others,” she said.

Muhammad-Bawa commended Gov. Atiku Bagudu for injecting additional N3 billion to the 20 million dollars from the World Bank for the COVID-19 action recovery and economic stimulus package.

“The additional N3 billion injected by the governor would further boost the programme to cover more people to support the less- privileged and revive businesses.

” With the unveiling of the disbursement of social transfer and livelihood grants in Arewa LGA on Nov. 17 by Gov. Bagudu, over 2,000 beneficiaries received their money through the banks.

“Other components of the programme include provision of basic amenities such as water, infrastructure development, construction of health facilities and provision of drugs .

“The rest are renovation and construction of open markets as well as provision of fertilizer and farming inputs to farmers to boost food production,” she said.

The coordinator urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money, particularly those engaged in business ventures.

Earlier, the Chairman of Jega LGA, Alhaji Murtala Musa-Habib commended Gov. Bagudu for promoting the welfare of people in the state.

He said that the ruling APC had lived up to its promises through the implementation of various programmes targeting the people of the state .

“In my local government alone, Gov. Bagudu during the last Ramadan assisted over 17,468 women with cash to improve their livelihoods,” he said.

He appealed to women and youths to reciprocate the kind gesture of the governor by giving massive votes to APC in the 2023 elections.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Community and Social Development Agency, Alhaji Yakubu Yaldu and the Head of Unit , National Cash Transfer Office, Alhaji Muhammad Gulma explained in detail both the Social Transfer Support and the Livelihood Grant programme to the beneficiaries. (NAN).

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

