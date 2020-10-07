6,000 Cooperative Societies registered in Ekiti – Commissioner

Ekiti Commissioner for Trade and Industry, Chief Muyiwa Olumilua, on Wednesday said that some 6,000 Cooperative Societies had so far been registered by the state government.

The Commissioner gave the information in his office in Ado-Ekiti, during a visit by the Southwest Coordinator for Project Delivery Office, Dr Akintola Ademola.

Olumilua, however, said that out of the registered cooperative societies, only 4,000 were active.

He called on all societies to register officially, and urged those already registered to come for re-validation at the ministry.

“Registering your cooperative societies with the government will enable such societies to benefit from “Special Intervention” programmes provided by government and other organisations.