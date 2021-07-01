60, 000 PVCs unclaimed in Gombe state-INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says over 60, 000 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) are yet to be claimed in its Gombe state office.

Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, the state’s INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) said this in Gombe on Thursday at a news conference.

Ibrahim said INEC had put in place mechanism for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) for qualified Nigerians in the state.

“I think the problem is caused by the attitude of waiting for the last minute before showing up for registration and collection of PVCs,” he said.



He said the resumption of the CVR was an opportunity for qualified Nigerians to register.

“It is the right of every eligible citizen to register to be qualified as a potential voter,” he said.



Ibrahim said the CVR would last for a year, adding that there was no need for people to wait until the last minute and start rushing.



“Towards the end of the previous CVR, the commission had to extend the time twice before suspending the registration finally.



“That’s why we have over 60, 000 unclaimed PVCs with us and I am using this medium to tell them to come and collect their PVCs,” he said.



Ibrahim who is the ninth INEC REC in the state, said that the online pre-registration, aimed at widening voter access to polling units commenced on Monday, June 28.



“The commission’s desire in introducing the online pre-registration through its portal is to reduce overcrowding at registration centers, while making the process faster and easier for all prospective registrants,” he said.



He said the physical CVR would commence on July 19, at the INEC state and Local Government offices across the state.



“The exercise will have commenced in 2020 but for COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Ibrahim said the resumption of CVR would provide opportunity for individuals who attained the age of 18, as well as those with accreditation issues in the past and those wishing to transfer voting location among others to do so.(NAN)

