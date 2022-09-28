6 unemployed men docked for allegedly smoking hemp in public

By Moronke Boboye

Six unemployed men were on Wednesday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ court for allegedly smoking hemp in public.

The police charged Ibrahim Ogunsola , 30; Michael Sunmola, 27; Folarin Badmus 29; Ademola Badmus, Olalekan Anisere, 27 and Adeniji Adeleke, 30 with conspiracy, smoking cannabis and causing breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Felicia Okwori, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Aug. 16 in at Clem road, Ijaiye area, Lagos.

Okwori said that the police carried out a raid in a suspected criminal hideout and the defendants were arrested there.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 134, 166 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants , however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs H. B Mogaji granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties in likesum.

Mogaji adjourned the case until Oct. 14 for mention.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

