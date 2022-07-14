6 top terrorist commanders, 3,858 Boko Haram members surrender to troops – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

Six top terrorist commanders and 3,858 other Boko Haram terrorists and their families have surrendered to troops in the North-East geo-political zone of Nigeria.

This was made known by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, Maj-Gen. Benard Onyeuko Thursday at the bi-weekly briefing of journalists on the activities of the Armed Forces Nigeria and other security agencies from 30th June to 14th July, 2022.

Maj-Gen. Onyeuko stated that the troops of Hadin Kai have continued to take the battle to Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province enclaves with more coordinated operations.

He revealed that as a result of these operations, top terrorists commanders and scores of Boko Haram terrorists and their families have surrendered to troops, among other notable achievements.

He said,”On 13 July 2022, Six top terrorists Commanders surrendered to own troops in Gwoza. It is pertinent to note that since the surrendering of terrorists to own troops the high calibre of Commanders surrendered at this time is unprecedented among them a WALI (Governor) and KAID (a 3 star Commander).

“The surrendered are; Mallam Mala Hassan (WALI), Ali Madagali (MUNZUR), Musa Bashir (CHIEF ANUR), Buba Dahiru (MUNZUR), Jafar Hamma (KAID) and Abbali NAKIB Polisawa. Also, about 3,858 Boko Haram Terrorists and their families surrendered between 1 – 14 July 2022, comprising 505 male, 1,042 Female and 2,311 children.

“Furthermore, in the theatre, troops neutralized several Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province terrorists with in the period under review at different encounters at Gamage village in Dikwa Local Government Area, Dikwa – Gambora Ngala road, Pulka – Gwale road in Borno State among others.”

He added that several terrorists logistics suppliers/collaborators were arrested with various items at various logistics towns within the theatre. Among them were two women namely; Hauwa Gambo and Khadija Dirsa.

Maj-Gen. Onyeuko also revealed that in a related development, on 11 July 2022, the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted air interdiction operation at Tumbum Jaki and Tumbum Murhu near Lake Chad in Borno State on the receipt of intelligent report on the activities of the insurgents in the general area.

According to him, the successful airstrike neutralized several Boko Haram Terrorists and destroyed their hideout. Accordingly, information received from locals indicate that over 21 terrorists were neutralized in the airstrike.

“Consequently, between 1 – 14 July 2022 troops neutralized 42 terrorists,arrested 10 suspected terrorists, captured 17 AK47 rifles, 1 QTC rifle, 1 RPG Bomb, 1 RPG tube, 5 hand grenades, 120 rounds of 5.5mm, 54 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 151 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 60 rounds of 12.7 108mm, 2 ammo links, 5 dane guns, 8 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm ammunition, 1 smoke grenade, 2 locally made explosives, 23 empty AK47 magazines, and 5 FN magazines.

“All surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families were profiled and documented while all recovered items and apprehended suspected terrorists were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action,” he said.

The General further stated that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, Operation Whirl Stroke, and Operation Delta Safe recorded laudable achievements in the North West, North Central and South South zones of the country.

He pointed out that in North West zone troops of Operation Hadarin Daji carried out several operations in its theatre.





“Notably on 10 and 11 July at Sambo village in Dandume Local Government Area Katsina State neutralized 2 terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition. It also, intercepted bandits collaborators at Dogo Kade and Samawa village in Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State where they recovered 2 motorcycles and jerrircans filled with Premium Motor Spirit and several stolen cows were recovered at Gidan Isa in Maradum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“In another development, on 11 July 2022, troops rescued one Mallam Sani Umar Wara at Maberiya Village in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State. It was revealed that he was serving at Zuru Correctional Centre but was kidnapped at Kofar Gabas town in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State on 2 July 2022. The rescued person was handed to Headquarters Correctional Centre Gusau for further action.

” In North Central zone troops of Operation Whirl Strike on 2 July 2022 conducted raid operation in Hausa Quarters in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State and discovered a weapon fabricating factory. The criminals fled before the arrival of own troops, however, troops recovered 2 locally made cartridge launchers, 1 FN rifle, 1 locally made gun and other items used in manufacturing weapons.

” In another operation, troops arrested a criminal vandalizing electric wires at NIPSS Kuru in Jos Local Government Area of Plateau State. Also, 2 suspected cattle rustlers were arrested at Kara Market, Bukuru in Jos Local Government Area of Plateau State, suspects are in the custody for further action.

“Relatedly on 1 July 2022 troops raided some criminal enclaves in Kukyor Village in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. Consequently, 7 suspects were arrested, 5 dane guns, 5 machetes, 5 cartridges. 7 cell phones among others items were recovered.

“Also, on 7 and 8 July 2022, troops of Operation Safe Haven in conjunction with plateau State Police Command arrested 2 notorious kidnappers, Abdulrazaq Umar and Idris Abdulahi at Beco Junction, Heipang District in Barkin Ladi of Plateau State. The suspects confessed to have carried out series of kidnapping activities within Plateau and Bauchi States, including the murder of Alhaji Saleh Abdulhamid (Shabi) at Ex land Village on 22 June 2022, the suspect’s further revealed one Mallam Buhari Umar as the leader of the gang. However, while enroute the criminal hideout, the suspect attempted to escape and were neutralized.

“Similarly, on 9 July 2022, troops conducted raid operation at Mailafia, Nisaina, Dogon Filli and Gidan Waya all in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State and arrested 2 armed robbers; Mr George Yakubu and George Joseph aged 26 and 25 years respectively. Items recovered from the suspects includes 3 fabricated AK 47 rifles, 1 knife, 1 cutting hoe, I cutlers, 1 spanner amongst others. Also, on the same day, troops responded to a distress call that gunmen attacked a Toyota Hummer Bus with registration number LFA 322 YR Nasarawa at Dogan Filli Village in Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and rescued 9 passenger’s who were held hostage.

“All arrested criminals, rescued civilians and recovered items were handed over to the appropriate authorities for necessary action,” he said.

Maj-Gen. Onyeuko noted that in compliance with its mandate of safety of lives and property in the Nigerian Maritime environment, the Nigerian Navy Ship OKPABANA of Operation Delta Safe on 5 July 2022 responded to a distress message and in a swift reaction located and rescued a 16 meters surfer passenger boat MV NUE SWIFT belonging to a Lagos based oil service company.

According to him, the boat had lost her propelling ability at Agbara Platform while transiting from Forcados to Bonny Mooring and drifted for 32 hours before being rescued by own troops. Accordingly, the crew and the boat were handed over to the Forward Operations Base Bonny on 6 July 2022.

He also revealed that troops of Operation Delta Safe on operation OCTOPUS GRIP conducted operational activities in creeks, towns and communities in the Niger Delta region of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers State.

He added,”In the cause of conducting anti illegal oil refining operations, troops discovered and destroyed 109 illegal refining sites, 34 wooden boats, 150 storage tanks, 119 ovens, 104 dugout pits.

“Cumulatively, within the period under review troopsrecovered 27 pumping machines, 1 weapon, 1 speed boat, 13 vehicles, 7 outboard engine, Four Million Three Hundred Thirty Nine Thousand (4,339,000) litres of crude oil, Two Million Fifty One Thousand (2,051,000) litres of AGO and Thirty Thousand (30,000) litres of DPK.

“Troops also arrested 24 economic saboteurs. All recovered items and apprehended oil thieves were handed over to the appropriate authorities.

He further revealed that troops in the South West zone of the Country have continued to fight crime and clamped down on smugglers in the border area of the zone.

“On 3 July 2022, troops on joint border patrol recovered 61 (Sixty One) 25 litres jerricans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and intercepted 2 vehicles loaded with 163 fifty kilograms of foreign rice along Ifo-Abeokuta in Ifo Local Government Area and ijimu – Tata in Imeko Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State.

“All recovered items were handover to the Nigerian Custom Service, Abeokuta,” he said.

Maj-Gen. Onyeuko conveyed the military high command’s commendations on the efforts of the troops in the various theatres of operation across the Country.

He equally conveyed the appreciation of the Armed Forces to the entire populace for the support given to the Armed Forces and security agencies in the conduct of their operations while also urging them to continue to provide creditable information on criminals in their locality.

