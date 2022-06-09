6 ships with frozen fish expected at Lagos ports – NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday said that out of the 25 ships expected at Lagos ports, six were laden with frozen fish.

It said that the remaining 19 ships expected at the port contain general cargo, truck, container, base oil, bulk sugar, butane gas, bulk wheat, automobile gasoline and petrol.

The NPA in its daily Shipping Position said that the ships were expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex between June 9 and June 22.

It said that 16 other ships were also discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk sugar, container, petrol and bulk gypsum.

The authority said three other ships had arrived the port and waiting to berth with petrol. (NAN)

