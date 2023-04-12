6 ships discharge petroleum products at Lagos port – NPA

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said six out of the 18 ships that arrived the Lagos Port Complex were discharging butane gas and petrol.

It added that the remaining 12 ships were discharging general cargo, frozen fish, bulk sugar, bulk wheat container, bulk salt and bulk urea.

NPA noted that 22 ships were expected at the port from April 12 to April 30.

It indicated that the ships contained general cargo, frozen fish, container, bulk sugar, bulk urea, bulk wheat, broken glass in bags, container and petrol.

Meanwhile, it said that another two ships containing petrol were waiting to berth. (NAN)