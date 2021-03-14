6 killed in Osun not related to herders/farmers clash, say police

The Osun Police Command has said that the killing of six persons unknown gunmen at a farming settlement on Sunday in Wasinmi village in Irewole Government Area of Osun was not connected to herders-farmers crisis.

The state police Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said in a statement that intensive manhunt was underway for perpetrators of the criminal act.

“The Osun State Police Command to state categorically that the unfortunate attack on a family at a settlement in the outskirts of Wasinmi Village, Ikire, Osun State, today 14th March, 2021, is not connected with any clash between farmers and herders as speculated in some sections of the media.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, who visited the scene of the incident for an ‘on-the-spot security ’, said a discrete investigations has commenced into the incident and that intensive manhunt has commenced for the perpetrators, to bring to justice.

“The notes that preliminary investigations the police reveal that some yet to be identified gunmen, stormed, attacked and shot sporadically at a family of six at a settlement in the outskirts of Wasinmi Village, Ikire, Osun State, leaving one (1) person injured.

“Police Operatives from Ikire Division and other law enforcement agencies were promptly drafted to the scene to prevent further attacks on residents in the area and arrest the perpetrators but the attackers escaped on sighting the security team.

“The appeals to the people of the state, particularly residents of Ikire and its environs, not to panic but collaborate with the police giving timely information that will assist in arresting the culprits.

“He reassures of the commitment of the police to , as adequate security measures have been emplaced to forestall future occurrences of such incident.

“The CP also enjoins reporters to verify news before making it public in order to avoid disinformation that could trigger unnecessary crises capable of disrupting the existing peace being enjoyed in the state.” the statement reads (NAN)

