6 killed, 3 injured in multiple accident in Niger – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger has confirmed the death of six persons in a multiple accident that occurred on the Lapai-Agaiye-Bida road on Tuesday.

FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Joel Dagwa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday that three other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the auto crash.

He blamed the accident on loss of control and brake failure and advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits while driving.