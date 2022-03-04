6 jailed over cyber fraud in Ilorin

The Federal High Court, sitting in Ilorin, on Friday sentenced six persons to various jail terms for the offence of internet fraud.

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), secured the convictions of Abdulrahman Ridwan, Yinus Shola, Jimoh Adeola, Yinus Iyanda, Ridwan Oladimeji and Gideon Thomas.

In his judgment, Justice Muhammed Sani said the court was satisfied with the evidence of the prosecution and the plead of guilt entered by the defendants to their respective charges.

Sani sentenced Ridman, Iyanda and Thomas to six months in prison, with an option of fine of N200,000 each.

The court also imposed a jail term of one year, with an option of a fine of N250,000 each on Adeola, Shola, and Oladimeji.

Sani ordered that all their properties such as vehicles, phones and laptops purchased with proceeds of the crime, as well as the money in their possession be forfeited to the federal government.

The defendants, who were arraigned on separate charges pleaded guilty to their respective counts.

Following their pleas, the prosecutors, Aliyu Adebayo, Sesan Ola, and Rasheedat Alao drew the attention of the court to the admittance of guilt by the defendants and also, their confessional statements, as well as the plea bargain agreements, entered by both the EFCC and the defendants.

The counsel urged the court to convict and sentence the defendants in line with the plea bargain agreements. (NAN)

