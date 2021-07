Six Sports federations have been granted full recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the organisation’s 138th Session on Tuesday.

The six include the International Sambo Federation (FIAS), World Lacrosse and the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations.

The others are the International Federation of Muaythai Associations, the International Federation Icestocksport and International Cheer Union.Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...