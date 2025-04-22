6 dead, 5 injured in multiple auto-crashes in Kogi – FRSC

Six persons have been reported dead and five others injured in a multiple auto crashes in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State, the Federal Road Safety Corps

Six persons have been reported dead and five others injured in a multiple auto crashes in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) official has confirmed.

Mr Samuel Ogundayo, FRSC Acting Sector Commander in Kogi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Okene on Tuesday.

The Ag. sector commander, which described the accident as “tragic and very unfortunate,” said that the accident, which occurred at Okenkwe community of Okene around 8.30p.m. of Monday involved seven vehicles.

Ogundayo said that tragic incident began with the inability of a truck to climb the Okengwe hill, when it lost break and rolled backward crushing two Tricycles, three cars and ramped into another truck.

“The tragic and unfortunate incident left six persons dead and five others injured.

“The FRSC rescue operatives who arrived the accident scene in good time rushed the injured to the Referral Hospital, Okene for treatment, while the corpses of the dead were deposited at Mortuary of the Onene General hospital, ” he stated.

According to him, it took the efforts of his officers and other security agencies to clear the gridlock on the highway for free flow of traffic.

The commander advised motorists to always take precautions by giving good distance to trucks on highways especially at hilly areas so as to avoid any eventuality at break loss.

He tasked motorists to endeavour to keep to the traffic rules and regulations to help in reduction of traffic road crashes and carnage on our roads. (NAN)(www.nannnews.ng)