6 dead, 15 others injured in Bauchi auto-crash –FRSC

November 8, 2021 Favour Lashem



Yusuf Abdullahi the Sector Commander, Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi, says no fewer than six lost their lives in a lone road crash that occurred in Bauchi on Sunday.

Abdullahi, who disclosed this in an with the News of Nigeria (NAN), in Bauchi, on Monday, said 15 were seriously injured as a result of the mishap.

He explained that the accident, which involved a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to the Kano Line transport company, with registration number KN21-H41, happened at Kwanan Digiza village, along the Jama’are-Azare road, around 11:30am.

“There was a crash yesterday involving a Kano line commercial vehicle and six lost their lives to the crash. The six that died were all females”, he said.

The sector commander, who revealed that the cause of the crash was speed violation, said a total of 21 persons were involved in the crash, including four males, 14 females, male child and two female children.

“Among the 15 injured persons were four males, eight females, male child and two female children,” the commander added.

He further explained that both the injured and the corpses had been taken to the Jama’are General hospital for treatment and confirmation.

Abdullahi urged motorists to always be conscious of road traffic rules and regulations as well as the weather condition at all times. (NAN) 

