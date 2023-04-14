6 aspirants jostle for APC governorship ticket in Bayelsa

By Shedrack Frank

Six Aspirants will slug it out for the Bayelsa governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for Nov. 11.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primary election is scheduled for Friday (today).

Retired Maj.- Gen. A.T Jubrin, Chairman of the party`s Primary Election Committee, stated this while addressing newsmen after a stakeholders meeting on Friday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

NAN reports that the contestants include former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipreye Silva and Chief David Pereworimini Lyon.

Others are, Mr Ogbomade Isikima, Prof. Maureen Etebu, Mr Festus Daumiebi and Joshua Maciver.

Jubrin said that the committee has put all necessary measures in place to ensure a rancour free exercise.

He said election will hold in all the 105 wards in the state through option A4.

The chairman said that all members of the party whose names are on the party’s register, would queue behind their preferred aspirants.

Jibrin said the committee had series of engagement with the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Police to seek advice on a peaceful exercise.

Others are, the Department of State Security Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) (NAN)