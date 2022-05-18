5th palliative: Zulum shares N30m, food, textile to 6,000 in Gwange 

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Wednesday took part at the fifth in series of ongoing distribution of palliatives, during which 6,000 vulnerable men and women of Gwange I, II, and III wards benefited.



The distribution took place around 7:30am at a primary school located around Filin Parade, in Gwange, Maiduguri.

The Governor supervised the sharing of N30m to 3,000 women each, who received the sum of N10,000 alongside a wrapper and a carton of food items containing packets of spaghetti, macaroni, semolina, salt, sugar, and seasoning.

Zulum also distributed 3,000 bags of rice (50kg) to each of 3,000 men.

The combined number of 6,000 men and women were drawn from the three wards in Gwange (made up of Gwange I, II, and III) with 2,000 beneficiaries identified from each of the wards.

The Governor explained that while Borno State Government provided the N30m cash and wrappers distributed to women, the Federal Government through the Nigerian Customs Service as well Dangote Foundation differently provided the bags of rice and cartons of food packs distributed on Wednesday.



Zulum thanked the Customs and Dangote Foundation for the contributions.

He urged citizens to sustain prayers for the full return of peace across Borno State and all parts of Nigeria.

With Wednesday’s distribution, a total of 18,000 persons have so far benefited in five distributions that covered nine wards from which 2,000 persons were identified from each of the wards.



During the Ramadan fast, a committee constituted by Governor Zulum had carried out distributions in Bolori for 4,000 residents of Bolori I & II wards; in Shehuri for 4,000 residents of Shehuri north and south wards; in Hausari for 4,000 residents of Hausari and Fezzan ward, and in Jere for 4,000 residents of Mairi and Maimusari wards.

The palliative is targeting 100,000 vulnerable residents of all 15 wards in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and six urban wards in Jere Local Government. After the ongoing round, the palliative aims to reach more vulnerable persons from the same and other wards.



On April 19, 2022, Governor Zulum flagged-off the distribution to vulnerable residents in urban areas. The Governor has accorded top to undertaking humanitarian activities in towns and villages across Local Government Areas, outside Maiduguri and Jere.



The Gwange distribution was attended by the member representing MMC, Ali Kotoko and was coordinated by members of the palliative committee which included former Commissioners of Agriculture, Engr. Bukar Talba; Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Babagana Mustapha; Youths and Sports, Sa’ina Buba, and Chairman of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, among others.

