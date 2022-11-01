5th Anniversary: TAC set to honour distinguished Anebiras

By Chimezie Godfrey

Following a successful foundation period, the Trans Atlantic Centre, TAC, a research, recreation and community development initiative is set to commemorate it’s five years of operations in Okene.

The event which is tagged “5th Year Anniversary Celebration” will also feature the Annual Family Funfair and Friends Connect Day on new year day of January 01.

Lined up for the two events, taking place in the morning and afternoon of same day is a special recognition of some notable personalities from the zone that have contributed to the growth and development of the area over the years.

“Among the sons and daughters of Ebira nation, that have excelled in community service, and to be recognized by bequeath include His Eminence, Late Alhaji Ahmed Badamasuiy, Chief Joshua Omuya, Hajia Ramatu Shehu Atta and Alh. Sanusi Abubakar Gamji, on behalf of Alh. Abubakar Onuvajo of blessed memory.

“Others include Alh. Abu Imam, the community peace advocate, Dr. Abdulrahman Adeiza, former Ebira Peoples Association, EPA President and Dr. Sanusi Ohiare, current Executive Director at the Rural Electrification Agency, REA and a renowned community development personality.

In a statement issued at the end of the Planning Committee for the two events mentioned above, Chairman of the group, Tr. Okidi Usman Ibrahim said that all those that have been identified above are known philanthropists having and running nonprofits establishment for years selflessly.

“Therefore, their choices are based on their efforts in building a community for humanity. They are also known to have supported TAC directly or indirectly in the last five years of it’s operations”

The Centre currently has several sections, under development that focused on human capacity development, fitness and Mentorship. They are the Children’s Amusement Park, 5he the Open Event Space, Gazebo and Fitness Club, Heritage House and Conference Hall.

The Planning Committee is made of tested individuals from far and near, including Engr. Momohjimoh Ondeku of EYC, Engr. Umar Adarehi of Ebira Worldwide and Miss Amanah Ibrahim Abedoh, a student of University of Ibadan all in attendance with the Executive Director, Mohammed Bougei Attah, MBA

Others in the team include Maryam Queen Enzy of TGV Media, Abdulwahab Itopa of Ki Izeiza TV, Ms. Ruffyat Yakubu of Skills Enterprise and Emmanuel Ebiem, a native of Cross Rivers state and winner of the 2021 National Youth Service Corp outstanding projects that resuscitated the Community Secondary schools library in Ogaminana, Adavi LGA.

