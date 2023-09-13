5G partnership’ll bring world of possibilities in Nigeria’s education- MTN

By Jessica Dogo

The MTN Chief Enterprise Officer, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, says 5th Generation partnership will open doors to a world of possibilities in education.

Saint-Nwafor spoke at the tripartite event hosted by MTN in partnership with Huawei and Baze University on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the partnership came with the signing of a Memoradum of Understanding (MoU) to the launch of 5G education in Nigeria.

In a recorded video she said the partnership was a prove of shared vision and commitment.

She said:”The partnership with Baze University, Huawei and MTN symbolises our shared commitment to harnessing the power of 5G to unlock unprecedented opportunities for educational institutions and businesses across Nigeria.

“We believe that 5G will transform how we teach and learn, expand access to quality education, and enable remote learning like never before.

“This, indeed, positions Baze University as a model for educational excellence where the boundaries of traditional education are redefined.

“Huawei, our partner on this ground-breaking collaboration, brings onboard its expertise and legacy of driving digital transformation.

“Together, the full potential of 5G technology to enhance educational outcomes will be unlocked.”

Saint-Nwafor said that the synergy with this tripartite partnership was a transformative force that would propel towards a future where education knows no boundaries.

“This is a testament to what can be achieved when visionary organizations come together with a shared purpose,” she said.

In his remarks, the Key Account Director of Huawei, Nigeria, Joey Wu, said that the Tripartite partnership of 5G to Education plan by the Baze University would revolutionise education in Nigeria.

“We are witnessing the launch of 5G to Education at Baze University in partnership with, this actually marks a milestone because this marks the first 5G initiative in the education sector in Nigeria.

“MTN, Baze University and Huawei has embarked on a revolutionary journey to redefine education in Nigeria.

“The 5G education plan at Baze University is not just a plan but a bold step into the future, hologram and visuals we show you here are tools that will revolutionise the way our students learn and interact with their environment.

“We will continue to explore the limitless opportunities that come with 5G to the education sector, business and the medics alike as Nigeria continues in her journey towards technical excellence,” he said.

Earlier, the acting Vice-Chancellor, Baze University, Kathleen Ebele, said, with the increase of courses and students the use of technology would ease lecturing and research.

“This partnership is going to lead us to teach more intelligently in a digital time. We have courses increasing and students increasing. So we need to partner Huawei in this excercise.

“The cost implication is that we have invested heavily in this and all partners are looking at the long term.

“This partnership will improve the quality of delivering lectures, research and we will have more space to work with and more platforms to work with.

“We have an MoU in place a tripitit MTN, Baze University and Huawei. As you know we are trail blazers in Africa especially in Africa and the best place to start with.

“You can see how developed our infrastructure is. Our people are well schooled for what we have ahead of us; that’s why they chose us, we didn’t choose them but they chose us,” she said. (NAN)

