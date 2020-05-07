5G network: IT expert calls for thorough research, knowledge

An Information and Communications Technology (ICT) expert, Mr Jide Awe, has suggested that the suspension of the Fifth Generation (5G) network should be based on thorough research and knowledge.

Awe, also the Chief Executive Officer of Jidaw Systems Ltd., made the suggestion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

NAN reports that the Senate on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to suspend the planned deployment of the 5G network.

He noted that on issues of this nature, rather than emotion, it was essential that decisions were based on knowledge and science.

“I am sure stakeholders in the ICT and telecom communities will continue to provide knowledge for better understanding of 5G deployment.

“Also it is expected that relevant government organisations such as the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) will provide the necessary information and education.

“5G is a fifth generation of mobile technology which is an enhancement of previous (1G, 2G, 3G, 4G) generations of technologies that were widely deployed and utilised globally, ” Awe said.

The IT expert said that undoubtedly, countries deploying these technologies were also interested in protecting the health of their citizens, noting that the countries were accelerating their 5G deployment and development plans.

He noted that developed countries and companies, understood the importance of 5G and how it would enable them to innovate.

“Innovation is the differentiator in this age. The 5G delivers value and its enhanced speed and features can deliver more technologies in a wide range of fields, boost local economies and job creation.

“If we want to make headway and drive development in the 21st century, we need to focus our time and efforts on issues that matter.

“The 5G and previous generations of mobile technology are already either accepted or recognised by credible sources in the academic, scientific, technology, health communities and global organisations.

“It is interesting to note that quite a few of Nigeria’s top science and technology researchers, professionals, educators and managers are active members of global organisations, ” Awe said. (NAN)