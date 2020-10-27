5G: Danbatta cautions against falsehood, lists benefits

The Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof Umar Garba Danbatta has said that the falsehood being peddled against 5G was capable of undermining the launch of the technology in Nigeria.

According to Danbatta, “The misinformation/misrepresentation of 5G technology has the potential of derailing the launch/implementation of this new technology in our clime”.

He made assertion in his opening remarks at the capacity building programme for members of Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at the Digital Bridge Institute, Abuja.

Danbatta noted that “A lot of falsehoods and misinformation have been peddled both on online and traditional media outlets about the health and safety implications of deploying 5G technology.

The EVC asserted that contrary to the falsehood being peddled against 5G,its impact on the economy will be massive.

“As I stated in my speech during the NITRA Innovative Tech forum, according to a recent landmark economy study conducted by Qualcomm, 5G will affect the global economy and drive growth exponentially.

“5G’s full economic effect will likely be realized across the globe by 2035, supporting a wide range of industries and potentially enabling up to $13.2 trillion worth of goods and services. This impact will be much greater than the current 4G network.

He said “5G when fully deployed will provide increased speed and bandwidth as well as provide deeper coverage to reach people in rural or challenging locations. In addition, 5G will provide strong security for the various sectors of government and private organizations.

“Due to its sheer scale and scope, the ITU predicts 5G will accelerate the achievements of all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) from affordable and clean energy to zero hunger.

(Photo L-R: Grace Ojougboh, Head, Online Media & Special Publications, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Usma Malah, Director, Human Capital and Administration; Blessing Olaifa, Chairman, Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA), Abuja Chapter; Prof. Mohammed Ajiya, President/Chief Executive Officer, Digital Bridge Institute (DBI); Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, NCC; Usman Mamman, Head, Human Capital, NCC; Bashir Bello, Head, Legislative & Government Relations, NCC and Truddy Tony-Awusaku, Principal Manager, Public Affairs, NCC,during the opening ceremony of the capacity building in at DBI, Abuja on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.)

He recalled that “Many Nigerians including citizens in more civilized countries were hooked on the notion that the introduction of 5G technology was the reason behind the spread of the novel COVID-19 Pandemic. This misconception was even made worse because those saddled with the responsibility of informing, educating and enlightening the average Nigerian telecom consumers were also bereft of the knowledge of this new technology and hitched a ride on the band wagon of doubters.

According to Danbatta, “This is the reason why training such as this is necessary for members of NITRA who have continued to cover the ICT industry in Nigeria.

“The onus is on all of us here today to make sure that we take this training seriously and take advantage of it to expand on our horizons. This is very necessary so that when we report events or activities relating to the industry, we are able to translate them into a language that the common man will readily understand.”

One of the resource persons on Tuesday, Mr. Ali M.Ali, a distinguished journalist who is the Chairman, Editorial Board of Peoples Daily reminded media practitioners at the programme of the need to report in a manner the readers will understand. Martin Nwoga and Dr Oji also spoke on the 5G, its technical dimensions and the benefits in very lively sessions.

