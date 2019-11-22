586 ex-Boko Haram militants set for de-radicalisation, rehabilitation programme in Gombe

No fewer than 586 ex-Boko Haram militants have arrived Gombe State for De-Radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) Programme.

Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Shafa, Coordinator Operation Safe Corridor (OSC) handed over the ex-militants to Brig. Gen. Musa Ibrahim, the Camp Commander, OSC Malam-Sidi Camp, on Friday in Lawanti town in Akko Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Shafa said OSC has been successful so far, adding that it had successfully reintegrated 268 clients among which were 266 Nigerians and two Chadians.

“Today we are bringing in 586 adults. This is in addition to the 86 children that we handed over to Borno Government last two weeks.

“The operation has been very successful and it is a great achievement.

“With the large number that we are taking, it is an indication that Boko haram combatant are surrendering to the Armed Forces,” he said.

According to him, Operation Lafiya Dole has been doing a great job in the last couple of days.

He added that it was the impact of its operations that was being felt.

Shafa hinted that over 1, 000 militants have surrendered which was a sign of victory in the fight against terrorists in the North East.

“With what we are seeing, the armed forces is making steady gains in the fight against insurgency in the North East.

“What we are telling the boys in the bush is to come out and take advantage of the opportunity that the Federal Government has given to them to surrender and embrace peace,’’he said.

Shafa stressed that those brought to Gombe for the De Radicalisation Programme were those who willingly surrendered.

According to him, OSC is exclusively for those who surrender.

“They are largely Nigerians; we have a few who are foreign nationals from Cameroon and Chad Republic,” he said.

The 586 ex-militants were brought in three batches from Borno for the programme.(NAN)