57,004 Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops -DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

No fewer than 57,004 of Boko Haram terrorists have again surrendered to the superior fire power of troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, DHQ, Abuja, Maj-Gen Benard Onyeuko, revealed this Thursday while

briefing newsmen on the operational activities and the successes recorded by troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies, whom he said are working assiduously to ensure the safety of lives and property of Nigerians.

Gen. Onyeuko stressed that the Armed Forces have equally intensified efforts both kinetic and non kinetic in the fight against terrorism, economic saboteurs, banditry and sundry crimes in the theatres of Operations in some parts of the country between 2 – 16 June 2022.

He therefore revealed that within the said time frame, a total of 57,004 of Boko Haram terrorists and their families surrendered to troops.

He also disclosed that troops intercepted one of the abducted Chibok girls by name Miss Mary Dauda, suspected to have escaped from Gara in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

He said,”Troops of Operation of HADIN KAI has continued to sustain the operational tempo against the insurgents and terrorists in the North West. Notably, on 12 June 2022 troops had an-encounter with Boko Haram terrorists as they cleared their enclave in Gazuwa in Bama Local Government Area.

“The camp which is called Markas or Headquarters harboured large number of the terrorists and their families. After a fierce battle about 47 terrorists were neutralized including their top commanders.

“Also, on 14 June 2022, troops of 26 Task Force Brigade on clearance operation at Ngoshe Borno State intercepted one of the abducted Chibok girls by name Miss Mary Dauda, 27 years old with her child. She is suspected to have escaped from Gara in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. Mary Dauda is on serial 46 on the Chibok girls list of 2014. The rescued mother and child are in own custody for medical checkup and rehabilitation.”

“Furthermore, on 6 June 2022 troops rescued 5 abducted victims who were kidnapped by the terrorist. Earlier in the day, terrorists had set ablaze 2 PMS tankers and 2 other vehicles. This was achieved in conjunction with Air Component of who engaged the terrorists with helicopter gunship some of the criminals were neutralized and the 3 gun trucks abandoned by the terrorists were recovered. Boko Haram terrorists and their families have continued to surrender to own troops in the North East theatre.

“Cumulatively a total of 57,004 of Boko Haram Terrorists and their families have surrendered comprising of 12,547 males, 17,027 females and 27,430 children. All surrendered and items recovered have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.”

Gen. Onyeuko further said that troops Operation Hadarin Daji have continued to intensified offensive against terrorists and other criminals in their operational activities, which led to the arrest of ISWAP Commander and his accomplice in Kano State.

“Based on actionable intelligence a high profile Islamic State of West Africa Province Commander, one Abba Yunus (aka Mallam Abba) and his accomplice was arrested at Samegu community in Kumbosto Local Government Area of Kano State.

“Items recovered during the operation include 5 AK 47 rifles, 1 AK 74 rifle, 2 PKM squad machine gun, 9 85mm shoulder fired RPG bomb, 16 M67 fragmentation grenades, 10 50mm mortar rounds, 200 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 18 boxes of ammunition, 1 RPG model 7 tubes, 1 RPG 7 and 7 AK 47 magazines. This high profile arrest has nipped in the bud their planned mayhem in the area which would have claimed lot of lives.

“In another operation on 13 June 2022 troops received intelligence on movement of terrorists with intent to cross road Dogon Awo and Sokoto in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State, troops engaged the bandits and neutralized scores of the bandits while others escaped with gun shot wounds, after the engagement, troops recovered 718 cattle, 10 camels, and 5 motorcycles.

“Also, on 14 June 2022, troops responded to distress call on movement of bandits on motorcycles at Yar’kuka village heading towards Tadurga village in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Troops in pursuit engaged the criminals at Kwanar Dutse due to fire power of own troops several of the terrorists were neutralized,” he said.

Gen. Onyeuko added that scores of bandits were equally neutralized, as he revealed that the Zonal Coordinator of North West National Centre for the Control of Small Arms appreciated the troops for their loyalty and selfless service to the nation and encouraged them not to relent on the good job they are doing in the North West.

He also disclosed that as part of non-kinetic operational activities employed to promote peaceful coexistence among the people Southern of Kaduna State, the Operation Safe Haven theatre of Operation on 7 June 2022 organised football peace competition code name Major General IS Ali Ramadan and Easter football peace competition and donated tricycles to people living with disabilities at the Township Stadium Kafanchan, Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

On the sustained fight against oil thieves and other economic saboteurs, he revealed that troops of Operation Dakatar Da Barawo recovered a total of 13 illegal refining sites, 6 reservoirs, 84 ovens, 107 storage tanks, 21 storage pits, One Million Five Hundred Seventy Eight Thousand (1,578,000) litres of AGO, Two Million Two Hundred Sixty Thousand (2,260,000) litres of stolen crude oil, 2 trucks with sludge, 22 wooden boats, 3 fibre boats, 4 tankers and arrested scores of suspects.

According to him, all arrests and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

He also said that Operation Delta Safe equally made laudable achievements in the fight against against oil thieves and other economic saboteurs.

Gen. Onyeuko said the military high command has commended the efforts of troops in the various theatres, as they also encouraged them to sustain the operational tempo in their respective area of responsibilities to ensure that normalcy returns to the affected zones of the country.

According to him, the entire populace are also appreciated for the support given to the Armed Forces and security agencies in the conduct of their operations.

