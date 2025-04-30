57 garlands for the ‘Area Boy’ who became DSS boss!

By Chuks Akunna

When on August 26, 2024, President Bola Tinubu appointed Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi as the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), I got tons of calls from several serving and retired officers of the Service. The calls were two-pronged – congratulatory; and “to pray that your friend delivers.”



To say that expectations were high was a huge understatement. Ever since President Tinubu assumed office, several security officers, especially those from the DSS would call, demanding: “why hasn’t the President appointed your friend as DG?” as if it was in my power to make the appointment. They would argue that the DSS was in urgent need of reforms and that, in their estimation, only Tosin Ajayi had the experience, capacity and courage to do the job.



To say that Tosin Ajayi was, at the time of his appointment, the most popular serving Director was stating the obvious. There was virtually no operative- no matter how new in the Service- who didn’t know “Oga Tosin,” the no-nonsense Director known for his iconoclastic views on how the secret police should be run. I was regaled with stories of how he would confront his superiors- of course, with superior ideas – on how certain operations should be conducted. In no time, this earned him the sobriquet “Area boy!”



Undoubtedly, the burden of expectation on me was enormous. It was as if it was me who had been appointed DG. With my nearly three decades of practice as a journalist, I’ve seen many “friends” get appointed into key positions. Some of them under-performed. Others not only disappointed themselves, but embarrassed their families.



Eight months after Ajayi’s appointment, I’m proud to say that, not only has he changed the face of the DSS, he’s become a compass for his colleague-security chiefs.

I first met Tosin Ajayi on the night of Wednesday April 5, 2006. Time was about 9pm. The setting was the entrance to Ladi Kwali Hall of the Abuja Sheraton Hotels and Towers (as it was then known). As a reporter covering the House of Representatives for THISDAY newspapers, I was privileged to know several influential members of the House. What is more, I had just returned from my “Sabbathical leave” from serving as the Chief Press Secretary to Anambra State governor, Dr. Chris Ngige, OON. The appointment had afforded me the rare privilege of rubbing shoulders with the high and mighty- in some cases, earning their trust.



This trust helped propel my career as a reporter. Many would call to give me “scoops” which ultimately earned me front page stories. President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Third Term agenda was just heating up, and THISDAY newspapers had more than a passing interest in the matter. This interest led me to House members I knew were neck-deep in the opposition to Obasanjo’s agenda.



For the sake of this tribute, I’ll single out Hon. Temi Harriman, who represented Warri Federal Constituency under the umbrella of the now defunct All Peoples Party (APP). Also in this league was Hon. Francis Amadiegwu, who returned from the United States to represent Ehime/Mbano/Ihitte-Uboma/Obowo federal constituency in Imo State under the umbrella of the People’s Democractic Party (PDP).



While, as a member of the opposition APP, it was easy to understand the stance of Hon. Temi Harriman, Hon. Amadiegwu’s anti-Third term stance was puzzling. He was a member of Obasanjo’s ruling PDP, and easily could have held his peace and negotiated an automatic return ticket. He elected to confront Obasanjo.



It was the duo of Harriman and Amadiegwu who informed a few reporters that anti-Third term federal lawmakers would be meeting with Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Head of State, General Muhammadu Buhari, some governors and top politicians at the Sheraton Hotels.



When I arrived at the entrance to the Ladi Kwali Hall of the hotel, I spotted Hon. Amadiegwu in a very heated verbal exchange with persons I suspected were DSS operatives. Not too far away was the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Lawrence Alobi. Hon. Amadiegwu was trying to force his way into the hall. Standing in his way were the DSS operatives. Instantly, I joined the fray, aligning with Hon. Amadiegwu. From a corner of the hall one operative emerged, telling me that his boss sent him to call me. “Tell him to come here if he wants to speak with me,” I barked. Apparently, his boss heard me. Moments later, a man emerged, shook me, and politely introduced himself as the “team leader” or so. That man turned out to be Tosin Ajayi. .



“My brother,” began, “I’m very sorry what just happened.” Our conversation was interrupted by the arrival of General Buhari and Alhaji Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta who passed away in 2021.



The “team leader” walked up to the duo, and after briefly addressing them, they left.



Mr. Ajayi retuned to me, and facing Hon. Amadiegwu, said, “see, that’s a former Head of State and a former Inspector General of Police.”



He continued, “You think I’m happy to leave my family this cold night to be running after politicians who do not mean well for this country? I was sent here by my superiors to stop them from using this hall.



“As a former Head of State and as a former IG, they received the message with an open mind, fully aware that I was carrying out orders. this Honourable (Amadiegwu) didn’t seem to understand, reason he’s fighting my boys. I’m also aware that there are several other hotels and venues in Abuja they can meet. It must not be here.



“We are reaping from the obnoxious laws and policies our past leaders made while in office. This is why we have to make this country a better place for all to live so that we can benefit in and out of office,” he declared.



Mr. Ajayi further stated that, while they, as security men were securing the society with guns, the media was playing its role using the pen. “And you know that the pen is mightier than the sword,” he quipped. This was the first time I heard a security operative speak so frankly. That was how we became friends.



It was months later that I learnt that my friend wasn’t just a “team leader,” but the Assistant Director in charge of internal security class.



Later that night, Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Buhari, Governors Bola Tinubu, Orji Kalu, Boni Haruna and Abdulkadir Kure of Lagos, Abia, Adamawa and Niger States respectively, as well as anti-Third term lawmakers, met at the Niger Governor’s lodge in Asokoro, and effectively killed Obasanjo’s Third term project.



After Obasanjo came Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. The period saw Tosin Ajayi moving from state to state.

Before that, something remarkable happened when he began his career in the old Bendel State. To begin with, he was one of the youngest in his set and the most brilliant. I understand that most members of his nearly100-strong set used to bully him, calling him “baby of the class.”



Even while bullying “Baby Tosin,” most of his classmates knew that he was exceptional, offered one retired director.



“Admittedly small in stature, we all saw him as our leader. In fact, some of us used to tell him that he’ll one day become the DG and we’ll all come to celebrate him. Nearly 35 years later, our prediction came to pass,” a squadmate of his volunteered.



Signs that Young Tosin would be a great operative emerged early in his career after he and three other colleagues were posted to Benin City, capital of the then Bendel State. For over eight years, his girlfriend, whom he later married, didn’t know he was a DSS operative.

“He never gave himself away. In fact, he had the ID card of Owena River Basin Development Authority.

Incidentally, the river basin authority shared the same fence with the DSS office in Benin.

“One day, while visiting his future wife, an undergraduate of the University of Benin, he overheard students complaining of broken down facilities and their plan to shut down the school the following day.



“He promptly reported the matter to our State director. Before then, he had hinted the Vice Chancellor, Professor Grace Alele-Williams, now of blessed memory, over a special walkie-talkie assigned him.



“The VC drove to our office and met with our director. They invited Tosin and he, again, narrated what he overheard. They drove him to the military administrator, Col. John Ewerekumoh Yeri. Early the following day, the MILAD drove to Uniben and addressed the students, promising to address their grievances. That was how early in Tosin’s career, he helped to avert what would have been a major student uprising in Bendel State,” offered his colleague.



“Tosin came prepared for the job. He’s perhaps the only Director-General who served in all the six geo-political zones. He served in Bendel, Plateau and the national headquarters in Abuja. He was in Gombe and Ondo States serving as Chief Detail to the military administrators.



He also served in Kaduna, Rivers, Bayelsa, Kano, Enugu, Bauchi & Kogi States.



“Most people don’t know that it was Tosin who led the special operation that culminated in the arrest of the leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazurike. So impressed with the arrest that the DSS leadership recommended to President Olusegun Obasanjo that Tosin be honoured with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) national award.



“Following the string of successful operations Tosin led across Nigeria, the lot fell on him to fly to South Africa to lead the prosecution of leader of the militant group, Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND), Henry Okah and his brother.



“MEND is believed to have masterminded the October 1, 2010 independence day bombings in Abuja that killed 12 persons. He was sentenced to 24 years imprisonment and is currently serving this sentence at the Ebongweni Correctional Centre in Kokstad, South Africa,” stated the ex-director.



As earlier stated, Oga Tosin’s world view is different. Radical, I dare say. Perhaps he inherited the radicalism from his dad, who was a prominent union leader. He was the General Secretary of the Iron and Steel Workers’ Union of Nigeria, which, in 1996, was forged by the military government with other unions to form Steel and Engineering Workers’ Union of Nigeria.



Papa also is an ordained priest who was used to firing fiery messages from the pulpit. Growing up, Tosin and his siblings were used to seeing their dad arrested and detained by the then military authorities. This perhaps strengthened his resolve to fight injustice in any shape and form. Throughout his over 35 years in the secret police, Tosin Ajayi has fought for the downtrodden in and outside of the Service.



One of the early moves Ajayi made on assumption of office was to release from detention persons held by the secret police for protesting. “It’s not a crime to protest,” he’d tell his befuddled officers. Unknown to them, aside being influenced by his labour union leader father, Ajayi learnt a valuable lesson on the role of protesters during the April 2001 visit to Nigeria of the United States President, Bill Clinton. The responsibility of securing the visiting US President fell on him and one United States Army Major from the Embassy.



After they were some with all the arrangements, the Major demanded to know where protesters would stand to confront Bill Clinton. Protesters? How? The Major stood his ground that the Nigerian government must provide a stand for protesters. This was how Ajayi got to learn the bitter lesson that protests are an integral part of the democratic process.



Kind, fun to be with, humorous and gracious, most persons close to Ajayi would swear that he is difficult to manage. In fact, fastidious. To him, it is the best or nothing. His day typically begins at 12 midnight. For close to the 20 years I’ve known him, I can’t recall calling him at any time of the wee hours without him answering.



Ajayi is quick to resort to Henry Wandsworth Longfellow’s ” While men slept.” He’d proudly quote, “The heights by great men reached and kept were not attained by sudden flight, but they, while their companions slept, were toiling upward in the night.” He’d chuckle, “sleep didn’t make me DG!”.



If you thought that Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi was going to be your “padi” because of how his name is pronounced, you’re in for a shocker. Truth is, his worldview is unique. He doesn’t care if you’re Tiv, Igbo, Igbo, Ijebu, Gbagi, Jew or Arab! The only condition which would make you earn his respect is if you’re truthful, not a tribal or religious bigot and, above all, intelligent. His brain works like clockwork, reason he won’t tolerate you for too long if you’re not a person of ideas.



Ajayi’s unique selling points are his sense of humility, kindness, and commitment to friendship. Most of his current aides worked with him ten or more years earlier in Kano and Kogi States. It is on record that he is the first DG who brought together all past DGs under one roof. Before then, most of them weren’t seeing eye to eye. He introduced several reforms to boost staff morale and heighten discipline. All those who spent seven years and above in “choice locations” were moved.



Families of those who lost their lives in active service are now adequately compensated and supported. That Ajayi personally visits the spouses of fallen operatives has had tremendous impact on the sense of dedication to duty. I’ve seen extremely generous people. Ajayi is on another level. He is so selfless. His heart must have been made of gold. Goodness flows from his soul.



As a human, he has his flaws. There are friends of his – and – of course- officers who feel – and rightly so – that he is a taskmaster who wouldn’t take excuses in leiu of results. He can be impatient and bark. However, his bark is always worse than his bite. He means well. All these add up to make this wonderful who he truly is – Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi. He turns 57 today, April 30, 2025. I’m happy to share birthdays with this great Nigerian. Happy birthday, Area Boy! Many happy returns!

Akunna, Executive Director of The Authority newspapers, lives in Abuja