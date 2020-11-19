57 civilians, 37 Policemen, 6 Soldiers killed during #EndSARS crisis -Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government says 57 civilians, 37 policemen and six Soldiers were killed all over the country during the #EndSARS crisis.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at a media briefing on the EndSARS protest and its aftermath.

He also said that 196 policemen were injured; 164 police vehicles destroyed and 134 police stations were razed.

The minister said the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigeria Customs Service and Nigeria Immigration Service all lost infrastructures, equipment and other valuables to attacks by hoodlums during the crisis.

He said eight medium Security custodial centres in six states (Edo, Lagos, Abia, Delta, Ondo and Ebonyi) were attacked, with 1,957 inmates set free and 31 members of staff injured.