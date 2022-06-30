55-year-old man docked for allegedly stealing 1 cow

A 55-year-old man, Sunday Oroke, was on Thursday docked in a Makurdi Upper Area Court for allegedly stealing a cow.

The police charged Oroke, who lives in in Igumale town Ado Local Government Area of Benue with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Rachel Mchiave, told the court that the case was received through a petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police Benue Command dated June 23, and endorsed to the Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

Mchiave said the petition was written by Miss Patience Obeta, who lives in Makurdi on June 20.

She alleged that the complainant sometime in February, gave the defendant a cow she bought for N250,000 from him to take care of.

She told the court that the defendant was to supposed to hand over the cow to the complainant in March.

The prosecutor said that the defendant sold the cow without the complainant’s consent and converted the money to his personal use

Mchiave said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 101 and 324 of the Penal Cole Law of Benue 2004.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge .

The Magistrate, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambese, granted the defendant bail in sum of N50, 000 with one surety in the like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 21, for mention.( NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

