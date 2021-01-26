54-year-old man docked for alleged car theft

A 54-year-old man, Roland Ibiazugba, on Tuesday appeared before a Kubwa Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a car.
The prosecuting counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the complainant, Ojomah Joy reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station on Jan. 18.
Okpa said the defendant dubiously made away with the complainant’s Rav 4 (Toyota) vehicle valued N1 million, when parked at Kubwa General Hospital, Abuja on the said date.
He said the defendant tried to escape but was chased and arrested by some Naval personnel and the vehicle was recovered.
The prosecution counsel said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 288 of the Penal Code.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.
The judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.
Adamu ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and produce means of identification.
He adjourned the case until Feb. 18 for hearing. (NAN)
