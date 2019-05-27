522 LG staff get promotion in Daura – NULGE official

The Daura chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Katsina, has commended the state government for promoting hundreds of its members without stringent conditions.

Malam Habibu Bala, the local chapter Chairman of the union, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura on Monday.

He pointed out that not a single worker was denied the promotion so far, as the criteria remained punctuality, commitment and dedication to duty.

According to him, between 2016 and 2018 a total of 522 staff members have been promoted to next grade levels, with 200 promoted in 2016; 138 in 2017 and 184 in 2018.

Bala described promotion of staff as a strong motivational factor that would further encourage performance and eventually boost the productivity of individual workers.

He stressed that all promotions had been implemented notionally and financially without hitches.

He therefore urged the staff to be more committed and dedicated to their duties with a view to reciprocating government’s gesture through punctuality and hard work.

” We will not condone laxity, absenteism and truancy,” he said.

He described Gov. Aminu Masari administration as workers’ friendly, as it has been steadfast and regular in the payment of entitlement of workers and providing a level playing field for each serious workers to realise their potentialities through promotions, training and capacity building.

NAN recalls that Bala was recently re-elected in a hotly contested contest for second term as the Daura local chapter chairman of NULGE due to his exceptional performance during his previous term of office. (NAN)

