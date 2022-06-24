52-year-old man docked for alleged land grabbing

A 52-year-old man, Idowu Sanusi, was on Friday docked for in an Iyanganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for alleged land grabbing.

Sanusi, whose residential address was not provided is charged with conspiracy, land grabbing and forcible entry of land.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in April, at Ile-Ise village, along old Ajia road, Ona-ara, Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that Sanusi and others at large, procured the service of a land grabber, Abiola Awolaya, with a sum of N300, 000 and forged a land sale agreement for two plots of land, belonging to Moses Adeyanju.

He said the defendant sold the land for N1.2 million, knowing same to have been forged.

Ibrahim also alleged that the defendant unlawfully occupied the said land.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 516, 467 of the Criminal laws of Oyo State as well as Sections 8 and 7 of Real Property Protection Law of Oyo State, 2016.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs S. A Adesina, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 10, for hearing. (NAN)

