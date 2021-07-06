51-year-old man bags 3 years imprisonment for manslaughter

An FCT Hight Court on Tuesday, sentenced a a 51-year-old man, Abdulbasit Ohize to three years imprisonment for causing the death of one Vincent Nnamdi during a fight over a woman.

Delivering Judgment, Justice Maryann Anenih, held that the prosecution counsel has proven his case against the defendant beyond reasonable doubts.

“In my view, the prosecution has proven beyond reasonable doubt, the one count charge of causing the death of Mr Vincent punishable under section 225 of the Penal Code Law.

“Accordingly, the defendant is hereby convicted as charged. The court took notice that the convict has been arrogant and not remorseful.

” However, considering the fact that the convict is a first time offender and considering the Allocutus pleaded on his behalf, the convict is hereby sentenced to three years imprisonment without an option of fine” Annieh held.

Earlier, the defence counsel, Mr Abdulhamid Mohammed pleaded with the judge to temper justice with mercy.

The police said that on Sept. 7, 2011 at Sun Shine hotel, Lugbe, Abuja, Ohize pushed the deceased into a well during a fight over a woman

The police said that the deceased sustained injuries and later died.

The offence, the police said, is punishable under the provisions of Section 225 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

