506 NSCDC recruits pass out from training camp in Kano

By Bosede Olufunmi

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has charged personnel of the Corps to remain committed and dedicated in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

The commandant-general stated this during the Passing Out Parade (POP) of newly recruited 506 officers and men in Kano on Thursday.

Audi, represented by Assistant Commandant-General, Prof. Isiyaku Iliyasu, said the Corps remained committed to ensuring adequate security of lives and property.

He urged the newly recruited personnel to be disciplined in the discharge of their duties and shun any act of corruption and nepotism.

Audi said that the Corps had zero tolerance for corruption and would deal with any of its officers and men caught engaging in the act.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police in Kano State, CP Sama’ila Dikko, lauded the doggedness and zeal of the newly recruited officers.

He said that security agencies in the state were working as one and there had been peace in the state.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, applauded the efforts of NSCDC in maintaining peace in the state.

He charged the newly recruited officers and men of the Corps to be committed and dedicated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 506 officers and men consisted of 35 ASCs, 40 AICs, and 431 Corps Assistants.

The ceremony was attended by the State Commandant of NSCDC, Adamu Zakari, heads of security agencies, amongst other stakeholders. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

