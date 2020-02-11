$500m NTA loan, ‘Pipe To Service Presidency Cabal’, PDP alleges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that the loan of $500 million (N182 billion), sought by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for upgrading the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, is “a pipe to service presidency cabal”.

It also asked the Minister “to perish the thought of further mortgaging the future of our country by securing the loan, purportedly for upgrading of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).”

According to a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, its Spokesperson and posted on the party’s website on Tuesday, the National Assembly, NASS, should “save the nation by refusing the request by President Muhammadu Buhari to plunge our nation into more debt through his request for additional $29.9 billion loan, in which the said $500 million and other unexplained subheads are embedded.

“The PDP implores the National Assembly to reject the clear attempt by the cabal in the Buhari Presidency to worsen the economic situation in our country via the use of phony projects as guise to draw foreign funds to service their selfish economic and political interests.

“The party notes that under the Buhari Presidency, our foreign debt has accumulated to $83 billion with nothing to show other than excruciating unemployment rate, decayed infrastructure, a worsening governance system, escalated insecurity and unprecedented poverty.

“The PDP alerts that the request for the approval of $500 million is aimed at setting the stage for further fleecing of our nation’s economy as the Federal Government under the Buhari administration has shown no commitment towards nation building, transparency and accountability in governance,” the statement read.

PDP adds: “Moreover, the Federal Government has failed to present details of the requested $29.9 billion loan in which the $500 million being requested by the Minister of Information and Culture is embedded; a development that points to nothing but the corruption in the Buhari administration.

“While counselling the Minister to perish the thoughts of $500 million, the PDP charges him to use his appearance at the National Assembly to give account of the funds so far released to the Ministry of Information and Culture which has been plagued by cases and allegations of corruption under his watch.

“The party also charges Lai Mohammed to immediately provide answers to circumstances surrounding the reported National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) N2.5 billion fraud.

“The PDP urges the National Assembly to shelve all requests for foreign loans until the Buhari Presidency heed to the demand by Nigerians to open its books and publish details of all financial transactions on foreign loans as well as spending from the federation account so as to secure our economy from the bazaar of the corrupt cabal in the Buhari Presidency”.