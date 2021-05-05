The former Gov. of Zamfara, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, has donated food items and clothing materials to 5,000 orphans for Sallah celebrations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yari, while distributing the items in Gusau on Wednesday, said the gesture was to assist orphans to celebrate Sallah in happy mood.

Yari, who was represented at the event by the former Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Malam Abdullahi Maharazu, said that it was necessary to extend this gesture to the voiceless especially during this holy month of Ramadan.

“Assisting the needy is necessary because it is the teaching of Prophet Muhammad SAW.

“That is why during my administration, every year, I provided the assistance to the needy as Ramadan/Sallah packages,” Yari said.

The Secretary of the selection and screening committee of the exercise, Malam Sanusi DanAlhaji, said that a total of 166 girls and 111 boys who are orphans were selected for the gesture from each of the 16 emirates in the state.

DanAlhaji said that Gusau emirate alone has a total of 332 girls, 222 boys orphans selected to benefit from the assistance.

He further said that over N105 million was spent to procure the items and each of the beneficiaries received food items and clothing materials worth N21,000.

He said that the distribution committees were set up from the 17 emirates of the state for the exercise.

The state APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, commended the former governor for providing the assistance.

“On behalf of the entire APC members in the state, we extend our gratitude to the APC leader in the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, for his support and commitments toward the development of our great party.

Lawal promised that the gesture would reached the targeted beneficiaries. (NAN)

