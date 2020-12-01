50-year-old driver in custody for raping 2 minors in Ondo State

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State has arrested a 50-year-old driver, Audulahi Kamarudeen, for allegedly defiling two minors aged eight and 10 years.

NSCDC Commandant in the state, Eweka Edenabu, said in a statement issued in Akure on Tuesday that Kamarudeen, was arrested after he defiled the 10-year-old girl on Sunday, Nov. 29 in an uncompleted building at the Danjuma area of the Ondo State capital.

He said that Investigation revealed that the Kamarudeen had sexually harassed the 8-year-old girl weeks earlier.

“The 10-year-old girl told investigators that Kamarudeen was a regular visitor to the house she and the eight-year-old girl live and was a familiar face, but that on Nov. 29, he invited her playfully, covered her mouth and nose while penetrating her from behind.