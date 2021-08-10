50 unemployed graduates to receive help to start own businesses in Imo – FG

The Federal Government (FG) says it will provide assistance for 50 unemployed graduates in Imo to start their own businesses.The Director General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, gave this indication during the official flagoff of FG’s ‘Start Your Own Business’ (SYOB) training in Owerri on Tuesday.Nuhu-Fikpo, represented by the Imo NDE coordinator, Mrs Ngozi Ihenacho, said that the five-day training is captured under the Directorate’s Department of Small-Scale Enterprises (SSE).

He said that the training will focus on skills that will enable the trainees start their own businesses.He added that the programme which will include several group works and a question and answer session was part of efforts by the Federal Government to create wealth through employment generation.He also said that upon completion of the training, participants will be presented with Certificates to back up their acquired skills. “I urge you to attend all five days of the training because if you do, you will be grateful that you did.“Certificates that will be presented to you at the end of the training as well as start-up funds to start your own businesses will be taken care of by the Federal Government,” he said.Speaking, Director of the SSE department, Mr Sunday Apakasa, called on beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity rather than wait for white collar jobs.Apakasa, represented by a staff of the department, Alhaji Musa Yahaya, also said that at the end of the training, participants will present a feasibility report, hence the need to pay attention during classes.“

There are many unemployed graduates and this is an opportunity you will not like to miss; please take it seriously,” he said.In a vote of thanks, Head of SSE department in Imo, Mrs Nonye Ohanu, said that the NDE will continue to fulfill its mandate of employment generation for poverty alleviation.She thanked the Federal Government for the initiative and urged the trainees to justify the resources expended on the training.One of the participants, Mrs Ann Ibe from Owerri North Local Government Area of the state, expressed appreciation for the opportunity and pledged to effectively utilize lessons from the training.“We are deeply grateful because with this opportunity, we hope to fly so high that the sky will be our starting point,” she said. (NAN)

