50 persons benefit from NDE post sustainable agriculture development in Enugu

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Enugu State has trained 50 people on Post-Sustainable Agriculture Development Scheme (Post-SADTS).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Enugu that the training, which ended on Friday, started on Monday.

The state NDE Coordinator, Dr Chika Onah, who represented NDE Director-General, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, said that the training aimed at upgrading agricultural skills already acquired by the participants.

The NDE boss said the training also touched agricultural skills in fishery, poultry, piggery farming and others.

Fikpo described the training as novel, saying that participants could, by it, become self-reliant as masters of their agricultural projects via the upgrade of their skills.

Meanwhile, Dr Michael Mbata, the Director of Rural Employment Promotion Department, said if participants would practise what they learnt, they would no longer go in search of white-collar jobs.

Mbata, represented by Mr Chimaobi Eleleme, Senior Rural Promotion Officer, said the training was an advanced sustainable agriculture development training scheme, meant to upgrade skills earlier acquired in SADTS programme.

The participants appreciated NDE on its efforts in making them gurus in their agricultural endeavours.

He said that the participants were evenly selected across the 17 council areas of the state.

They promised not to let NDE down, adding that they would do their best to be good ambassadors of NDE wherever they go. (NAN)

