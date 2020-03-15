50 personnel deployed to fight Abule Ado fire explosion – says NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos Command, on Sunday deployed 50 of its officials to fight the fire explosion that rocked a place in Abule Ado area of  Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area in  Lagos State.

The Commandant  of  the NSCDC in Lagos State, Mr Ayinla Adeyinka,  said this while speaking with  the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

According to the commandant, the officials were deployed to the venue to enhance and ensure timely rescue mission, crowd control and ensure security of  the residents.

” NSCDC also worked in close synergy with other agencies too,  to bring the situation under control,” he said.

He said that the command would  not relent in its efforts aimed at  enhancing  security in the country.

Adeyinka also said that the cause of fire explosion was  yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

“I am still at the scene of explosion , to be frank with you, NSCDC can’t say what led to the explosion.

“However, I believe investigations are ongoing and the outcome will be made public soon.

” None of the security agencies will relax until the cause of this explosion is ascertained, ” he said . (NAN)




