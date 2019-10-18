50 entrepreneurs to explore Kogi



Not less than 50 business men and women, essentially entrepreneurs and investors are set to hit Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State in the first week of November, 2019.

Visiting from different parts of the country and beyond, the young women entrepreneurs and business developers are expected to participate in the maiden edition of Kogi Trade and Tourism Expo 2019.

Organized under the auspices of women in business and their partners in the tours Sector Tourism Kogi Project, this year’s event will be hosted under the theme: Harnessing Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Development, and it will take place from November 1 – 3 at the Edgedrive Hotel, Lokoja.

A statement signed by Mohammed Bougei Attah chairman organising committee and Hajia Humal Abdullah secretary of the organising committee said

with over 100 exhibitors, Tour operators, leading entrepreneurs and students expected during the three-day event, the Kogi Expo 2019 is designed to avail the stakeholders showcase Skills, Innovation, Technology and Products that are hitherto classified as tradition; Engr. Sumaila Akpaba.

Already, key persons such as the Sole Administrator of Ajaokuta Steel Company of Nigeria (ASCON), Mrs. Lami Ahmed, Christabel Limited, Abuja and Hajia Bilkisu Abdul, National President of Tour Operators of Nigeria have confirmed their attendance..

The executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello is expected to declare the Expo open while the State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Tourism and Culture as well as Kogi Investment and Property Company Limited are scheduled to showcase at the event.