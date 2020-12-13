5 years after, ICC shouldn’t forget Zaria massacre – IMN

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) not to forget the how Nigeria’s military committed large-scale unlawful killings and attempted to conceal and destroy evidence five years ago when the Army attacked Sheikh Zakzaky’s residence in Zaria on 12th December, 2015.

This was made known by Ibrahim Musa, President Media Forum of the Movement to pressmen in a press statement released today marking the fifth anniversary of the Zaria Massacre.

“As we mark the fifth anniversary of this Zaria Genocide Memorial, we unequivocally reiterate that enough of this systematic oppression of Sheikh Zakzaky and members of the Islamic Movement. We call for the immediate and unconditional release of the Sheikh from this unjustifiable detention, along with those still in detention on this account,” according to the statement.

The Islamic Movement also called for the prosecution of the military officers involved in the brutal massacre of over 1000 people in Zaria, something which it said even the Kangaroo Judicial commission of inquiry set up by Kaduna state government recommended. “Earlier, the lopsided Commission they instituted to cover their tracks, could not entirely cover up the gravity of these crimes. The Commission had observed the highhandedness of the military, which was not in consonance with their rules of engagement or any known international best practices, and therefore had recommended the trial of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army’s 1st Division Kaduna,… who led the operation and all other officers who participated in the operation, “before a court of competent jurisdiction.” Years after, none of these Army officers has been arrested for these heinous crimes and atrocities.”