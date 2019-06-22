5-Stars consultancy plans 4th annual Pension Games 2019

By Gami Tadanyigbe

A sports organisation, 5-Stars Football and Consultancy Ltd, says preparations have been concluded to host its 4th edition of the annual Pension Games 2019, an Abuja based Pension Administrators for national unity and cohesion.

The company’s Chief Executive, Mr Olumide Aturu, in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Abuja said that National Pension Commission (PENCOM), IEI-Anchors, FCMB Pensions, and First Guarantee Pension among others are to participate in the edition.

According to him, the competition will be two-legged ties with pension offices playing themselves in a league format scheduled to kick-off 22nd and 23rd June, at the Planet Futsal sports complex, IBM Haruna Street, Utako Abuja.

Aturu explained that the first edition in 2016 featured only FCMB Pensions Formerly, Legacy Pensions and Sigma Pensions while Premium Pensions won the second edition in 2017 with seven teams participating.

However, he said the regulator of the Pension Industry, National Pension Commission participated in 2018 with Abubakar Jiddah of Pencom emerging overall highest goal scorer.

He said FCMB Pensions won the third edition with a goal difference ahead of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) becoming the first team to participate in all editions of the competition.

“It is aimed at keeping the staff of the Pension offices fit and to bring about national unity, development and to encourage peaceful coexistence.

“The competition will be fused with series of side attractions like table tennis, sack and egg race, board games, snooker and lots more.

The Chief Executive added that the competition will also feature female football teams and other fun games to make it more exciting.

Also speaking, Mr Lekan, the Captain of National Pension Commission said “I believe my team is adequately prepared this year to clinch the top spot.”

