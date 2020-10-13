5 positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

The Premier League in England said on Monday that five people had returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.

The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the virus would now self-isolate for 10 days.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday Oct. 5 and Sunday Oct. 11,  1,128 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were five new positive tests,” the Premier League said in a statemenot.

A total of 34 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in six rounds of testing since the new campaign began on Sept. 12.(Reuters/NAN)

