5 men in police net for allegedly sodomising 20-year- old man in Kano

July 23, 2021 Favour Lashem



The police in Kano State on Friday, confirmed the arrest of five men for allegedly  sodomising a 20-year-old in Kano.

This is contained in a signed Police spokesman, DSP Haruna-Kiyawa in Kano.The police said a woman, who resides in Mandawari quarters, Kano, reported matter at the police station.

The police said that those arrested are Ahmed Inuwa, 34, Nasiru Isyaku, 48, Lawan Uba, 31, Auwalu Uba, 40 and Rabiu Sharu, 33.“The victim was rushed to the Muhammadu Wase Teaching Hospital, Kano, where he was treated and discharged,”he said.Haruna-Kiyawa said that the of Police, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, instructed a team of policemen to arrest the suspects.“

The team immediately swung action and arrested all the five suspects named complainant, while on preliminary investigation, they all confessed to the offence,”he said.Haruna-Kiyawa said that discreet investigation was and all the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution after investigation. (NAN)

