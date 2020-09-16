5 men in court over alleged N.5m theft

Share the news













Five accused persons on Wednesday appeared before a Senior Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano over alleged theft of N500,000 and clothing materials. The defendants are: Saminu Mamman, 22; Nasiru Salisu, 23, Isama’il Inusa, 21, Naziru Bala, 29, and Abdulkarim Mohammad, 26, all of Dakata Quarters in Kano metropolis. The suspects were dragged to the court by the police on three count charge of criminal conspiracy, house breaking and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ms Zainab Ahmad, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Aug.10, at about 12.00 a.m. at Custom Barracks Hadejia Road, Kano. Ahmad alleged that the defendants conspired with two others now at large and trespassed into the house of one Mr Ruben situated at Custom Barracks Kano. She alleged that the defendants carted away dresses, belongings and N500, 000 in the house.

The prosecutor listed the items to include three pairs of new sandals, three pairs of used sandals, two pairs of new cover shoes, one pair of used cover shoe and a kit box. Other items include seven sets of clothes, a wrist watch, bedsheets and uniform materials.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravened sections 97, 346 and 287 of the Penal Code. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial judge, Senior Magistrate, Fauziya Sheshe, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N300,000 each. She adjourned the case until Oct. 5, for mention. (NAN)

Related