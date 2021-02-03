5 men docked over alleged theft of household items valued N857,000

Five men were on Wednesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing household items from a neighbour’s compound worth N857,000.

The defendants are; Kayode Oyelami, 38, David Morenikeji, 42, Precious Ugbada, 29, Rufai Jamiu, 18 and Olasunkanmi Bamidele, 18.

They are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy and theft.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police prosecutor, ASP Roman Unuigbe, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 30, 2020, along Adeleye and Mosalasi St., Orile Iganmu area of Lagos.

According to him, the defendants made their way into a neighbour’s compound and stole some items with a total value of N857, 000.

He said the defendants stole a generator valued N180, 000; a pumping machine valued N20, 000; 30 pairs of sandals valued N90, 000; a show glass valued N50, 000 and N17, 000 cash from one Mr Moshood Jamiu.

Unuigbe further stated that they also stole a 42 inch television, a generator, an engine amplifier and a CD player all valued at N500, 000 from another complainant, Mr Ajayi Kolawole.

He told the court that the total value of all the stolen items was N857, 000, and that the items were, however, yet to be recovered.

The offences contravened sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for the offence of theft, while Section 411 provides two-years for conspiracy.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.

She directed that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Lagos state government.

Adedayo adjourned the case until Feb. 22 for mention. (NAN)