5 men docked for allegedly stealing iron, cables worth N19.8m

Five men were on Wednesday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing iron and cables worth N19.8 million.

The police charged Moses Joseph, 25; Danjuma Nasiru, 27;, Audi Bamiyi, 63; Chamberlian Ekekeminnah, 60 and Bala Dauda, 60 with conspiracy and theft.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 29 at 6 p.m at Henry Carr, Agege.

Ajayi said that the iron and cables belonged to Eldorado Nigeria Ltd.

He said the offence contravened the provisions sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A.O. Ajibade admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200, 000 each with two sureties in like sum each.

Ajibade adjourned the case until Oct. 28 for substantive hearing. (NAN)

