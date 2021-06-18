5 men arraigned in Enugu for alleged cult membership

Five men were on Friday arraigned in Enugu for allegedly forming Junior Vikings and Burkina Faso confraternities.The defendants are: Ekemeka Kingsley, 21; Chinagorom Ugoama, 17; Nnamani Ifesinachi, 24; William Emeka, 24, and Nwafor Tochukwu 19.They appeared before an Enugu South Magistrates’ Court Grade 1on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and unlawful association.The prosecutor, Mr E.I Ajokwu, told the court that the defendants and other still at large, on May 23, conspired among themselves to become members of the cult groups.Ajokwu said it was in the process of forming the groups at Amechi Aukwunaw, Enugu, that they were arrested.

According to him, the action of defendants contravened Section 8, Number 17 of Enugu State Public Order Law, 2010, that forbids secret cult activities.The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.Counsel to the defendants, Mr J.I Onovo, applied for their bail.“My Lord, the alleged offence is bailable under Section 88 of the Administration of Criminal Law of Enugu State and Section 36, Sub-section 5 of 1999 Constitution as amended.“

Their parents are here, in the court, to take them as sureties and they are responsible people who will provide them whenever court wants them,” he said.The prosecutor did not object to the bail application but advised parents to ensure good parenting.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr R.O. Nwebiem, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100, 000 each and a surety each in like sum.Nwebiem ordered that the sureties must have evidence of tax payment to the state government.He adjourned the case until July 14, for substantive hearing. (NAN)

